Vista home burns while family on vacation - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Vista home burns while family on vacation

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Vacationing family of a home in Vista have little to come back to, after their house goes up in flames.

The fire broke out around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Clear Crest Circle.

Fire crews arrived to find flames shooting through the roof. It later collapsed.

Firefighters say the interior of the home is heavily damaged and could be considered a total loss.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.