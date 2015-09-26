Vista home burns while family on vacation

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Vacationing family of a home in Vista have little to come back to, after their house goes up in flames.

The fire broke out around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Clear Crest Circle.

Fire crews arrived to find flames shooting through the roof. It later collapsed.

Firefighters say the interior of the home is heavily damaged and could be considered a total loss.

No word yet on what caused the fire.