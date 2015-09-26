DEA holds 10th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Dozens of drop-off sites were opened across the county Saturday during the Drug Enforcement Administration's 10th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Residents were invited to drop off expired or unwanted prescription medications at any of the 42 sites to help prevent pill abuse.

One parent says she's using the event as a learning tool for her kids.

"We don't want to put them down the toilets or down the drains, so we collected all of our pills and talked about the importance of not using expired medications. That's why we brought them here for safe disposal," Faith Halterman said.

More than 4.8 million pounds of drugs were turned in during the first nine 'Take Back' events.