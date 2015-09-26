Mama's Kitchen celebrates 25th anniversary

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A local organization that serves free meals to residents, who suffer from aids or cancer, celebrated its 25th anniversary Saturday.

Mama's kitchen has served more than 7.5 million meals in its 25 years.

"People today with aids are living with AIDS and not necessarily dying of AIDS, with that said, it is still a public health issue. There are still needs and there is still the need to raise public awareness," Alberto Cortes, Executive Director, Mama's Kitchen said.

More than 400 guests attended a sold-out anniversary gala at their campus.

Organizers hope to raise $500,000 to cover half of their annual food bill.

CBS News 8's Heather Hope, in the above video, reports from University City with the details.