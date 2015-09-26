Multiple crashes leave several dead across San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/CNS) - A 60-year-old woman has died, after a car driven by her daughter struck a parked car and a dumpster in the Bay Park neighborhood early Saturday.

It occurred at 2:20 a.m. in the 3500 block of Clairemont Drive, San Diego Police Department Officer Frank Cali said.

Cali said the 26-year-old daughter of the victim was driving at high speed southbound on Clairemont when she lost control of the vehicle, striking a parked car and then the dumpster.

Neighbor, Zenah Barbakh, said the sound of the crash woke her up.

"My mom was screaming, my brother was screaming and I came out there and a female was right there in the driveway," Barbakh said.

The victim died at the scene, Cali said.

Sadly, this was just one of several fatal accidents in the past 24 hours.

In Mission Hills, Friday, a 66-year-old woman was trying to cross the street in a crosswalk when she was hit by a bus.

Hours later in Lakeside, a Toyota Yaris crashed in front of a café. One person inside died, two others were seriously hurt. The driver is suspected of DUI.

In the Birdland area, a 29-year-old pedestrian died, after he was hit by a Toyota Corolla on Health Center Drive.

And in Vista, sheriff's deputies are still searching for a hit-and-run driver, who hit two pedestrians on Sycamore Avenue, sending a woman to the hospital in critical condition.

The 26-year-old driver was hospitalized with serious injuries and will be arrested for felony DUI, Cali said.