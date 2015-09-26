Annual "Jetty Kids" Event inspires kids to surf

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Kids in Mission Beach caught a wave of inspiration Saturday.

The Annual "Jetty Kids Surf Contest" was held at in South Mission.

The free event began 21 years ago to memorialize surfer, Keith Noel, who grew up in Mission Beach.

Organizers say Noel wanted to inspire kids to surf, just for the sheer fun of it.

"It lasted for 19 years--they ran out of money, so five of us created a new board, made it a non-profit and now we're on year 21," Gary Novak, Jetty Kids Foundation said.

Over the years the contest has grown from a handful of kids to more than 200 entries.

A special division for 3 to 7 year olds has more than 60 kids entered.