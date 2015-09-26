Injured Marine receives specially designed home - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Injured Marine receives specially designed home

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Marcella Lee, Anchor/Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A local Marine, who lost both legs in Afghanistan, is a new homeowner.

Thanks to the national non-profit group, Homes for Our Troops.

CBS News 8's Marcella Lee, in the above video, has the details.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.