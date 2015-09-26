Pollock's slam, 5 RBIs carry Arizona over Kelly, Padres 6-3

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A.J. Pollock hit his first career grand slam and drove in a career-high five runs in his first two at-bats, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the San Diego Padres 6-3 on Friday night in Casey Kelly's first big league start in just under three seasons.

Kelly, acquired along with three other players in the deal that sent Adrian Gonzalez to Boston in December 2010, last started for the Padres on Sept. 27, 2012. He underwent reconstructive elbow surgery on April 1, 2013.

He made four minor league starts last year and 31 appearances in the minors this year, including 17 starts, before being recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Sept. 14. He pitched two innings in relief last Saturday.

Kelly (0-1) allowed six runs and six hits in five innings, struck out one and walked one.

Arizona's Rubby De La Rosa (14-8), who underwent Tommy John surgery on Aug. 9, 2011, reached a career high in wins. He allowed three runs, two earned, and four hits in 5 2-3 innings. He walked three and struck out two.

Brad Ziegler pitched the ninth for his 28th save in 30 chances, and 26th straight, the longest active streak in the majors.

Kelly was roughed up early, allowing three straight hits with one out in the first, including Pollock's RBI single and Paul Goldschmidt's run-scoring double.

It got worse in the second. Kelly hit Brandon Drury with a pitch leading off the inning and allowed singles to Ender Inciarte and Phil Gosselin before Pollock hit his slam an estimated 427 feet to straightaway center field. It was his 19th homer overall.

Kelly then retired his final 11 batters.

Wil Myers and Alexi Amarista hit RBI singles for the Padres.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Arizona: INF Nick Ahmed remains out with a sore lower back.

San Diego: 3B Yangervis Solarte was out of the lineup with a sore right hamstring.

UP NEXT

Arizona: RHP Jeremy Hellickson (9-10, 4.73) is scheduled to start the middle game of the series. He's 1-3 with an 8.37 ERA in five starts against San Diego this season.

San Diego: LHP Robbie Erlin (0-1, 21.00) is scheduled to start for the Padres.





