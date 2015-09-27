Man arrested in unprovoked attack on woman

OCEANSIDE (CBS 8) - Oceanside police arrested a man Sunday morning who is suspected of assaulting a 67-year-old woman at the Oceanside Pier last week.

Last Tuesday, Oceanside police officers responded to calls for assistance from Oceanside Lifeguards at approximately 7:00 p.m. Officers found that a 67-year-old woman had been assaulted near the Oceanside Pier. She had been knocked unconscious and suffered serious injuries. Oceanside Police Detectives later identified the suspect in the attack as Issac Pettigrew.

At around 7:26 a.m. Sunday, Oceanside police received calls from Oceanside Lifeguards regarding a person matching the description of Pettigrew. Officers responded and located Pettigrew in the 200 block of South The Strand.

Officers took him into custody without incident and transported him to the Oceanside Police Department Headquarters.

Police say they still do not know what prompted the assault.