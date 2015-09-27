USNS Mercy returns from deployment

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The Pacific Partnership crew aboard the USNS Mercy returned to San Diego Sunday after an approximately five-month-long mission.



At about 8:30 a.m., the hospital ship docked at U.S. Naval Base in San Diego.



The crew, composed of Marines, sailors and civilians, provided medical care, disaster training and education to various countries in Polynesia and Southeast Asia, Sgt. James Gulliver said.



More than 20,000 people received medical and dental care and more than 20,500 hours went towards disaster preparedness, Gulliver said.



This was the 10th mission performed by the Pacific Partnership. It was supported by other countries like New Zealand, Japan, Australia, Fiji and France.