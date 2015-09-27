Hundreds Paddle for Clean Water in Ocean Beach

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - It was a beautiful day to be on the water and hundreds of surfers and ocean enthusiasts spent it paddling around the Ocean Beach Pier for a good cause.

It was all part of the San Diego Surfrider Foundation's 24th annual Paddle for Clean Water event. The goal of the event is to raise awareness about the need for clean water and healthy coastlines.

The event also featured live music, breakfast for all paddlers and guest speakers talking about the impact of climate change on our coast.