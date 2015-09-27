Knocking for justice one month after fatal hit and run

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The body of 17-year-old Anthony Hofer was found alongside Heritage Road one month ago today. Authorities say he died of injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle.

It's hard to miss the signs of the tragedy that happened last month and Anthony Hofer's friends and family are working to keep it that way.

"We’re going to remind this neighborhood that we're still out here. We're still looking. We need justice. The family needs part of this chapter closed,” said Kim Gonzales

The 17-year-old was walking along a road in the early morning hours of August 27th when he was hit by a car. The driver sped off and was never caught.

A jogger found his body and alerted authorities.

"We’re no investigators, but most of the businesses were closed down here. There were no concerts that night. But, we’re thinking that it's somebody in the community," said Kim Gonzales

A group of family and friends gathered at Vista Pacifica Park where Anthony and his friends spent every day playing soccer.

"He touched so many people and that's why we're here today. We just want justice," said Nadia Gomez.

Members of Anthony's family knocked on more than 100 doors in the area, talking to neighbors and spreading the word in hopes of getting any leads. They are also informing local residents that there is a reward. Crime Stoppers is offering $10,000 for a tip that leads to an arrest and more importantly, closure for Anthony's family.

If you have any information regarding this case, you are asked to contact Chula Vista Police.