Inciarte's 2 HRs, 4 hits lead Diamondbacks over Padres

San Diego Padres third baseman Cory Spangenberg, applies a late tag on Arizona Diamondbacks’ Ender Inciarte, right, to steal second base during the first inning of a baseball game in San Diego, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

San Diego Padres starting pitcher James Shields throws to the plate against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game in San Diego, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Ender Inciarte had two home runs among his four hits, leading the Arizona Diamondbacks over the San Diego Padres 4-2 Sunday.

Inciarte's first multihomer game of his career gave him six home runs this season. He drove in three runs and also stole his 21st base.

David Peralta added a solo homer for Arizona.

Jhoulys Chacin (2-1) went three innings.

Brad Ziegler, the Diamondbacks' fifth pitcher, worked the ninth for his 29th save in 31 chances. It was his 27th straight save, the longest active streak in the majors.

James Shields (13-7) was charged with four runs, nine hits and four walks over 6 1-3 innings. He had a four-game winning streak snapped in his final start this season at Petco Park.

Shields surrendered at least three home runs in an outing for the third time this year. He allowed a season-high four to the Diamondbacks when beating them on May 8, and has permitted 33 this year.

Shields, in his first year with the Padres, reached 200 innings for the ninth straight season.

Inciarte homered in the fifth, then hit a two-run homer in the seventh to break a 2-all tie.

The Padres threateaned in the bottom half when pinch-hitters Wil Myers and Melvin Upton Jr. drew walks. But after they advanced on Travis Jankowski's sacrifice, Cory Spangenberg and Matt Kemp struck out.

Arizona's Zack Godley started and went three scoreless innings, giving up two hits and two walks. His innings are being monitored in his first season as a starter.

Godley's last start was on Sept. 9 and he was moved to the bullpen, where he made one appearance.

The Padres got to Chacin in the fifth when Shields hit a one-out double and Jankowski tripled. Spangenberg's single made it 2-all.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: SS Nick Ahmed missed his fifth straight game with a lower back strain.

Padres: 3B Yangervis Solarte wasn't in the lineup because of a strained right hamstring.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: LHP Robbie Ray (5-12, 3.53) opens a three-game series against the visiting Colorado Rockies on Tuesday. Ray, who won his previous time out against the Dodgers on Sept. 22, is 2-2 with a 2.39 ERA in his last five starts.

Padres: RHP Tyson Ross (10-11, 3.17) seeks his first win since Aug. 31 on Tuesday to begin a three-game series at home against Milwaukee. He has gone at least six innings in his previous four starts, but only has two losses and two no-decisions to show for it.

