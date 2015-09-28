Cyclist dies after being hit by car in Mira Mesa - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Cyclist dies after being hit by car in Mira Mesa

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 63-year-old man who rode his bicycle into a foggy Mira Mesa intersection against a red light was fatally struck by a car Monday morning.

The westbound rider was hit by a 1999 Hyundai headed southbound on Flanders Drive at Camino Ruiz shortly after 5:30 a.m., San Diego police Officer Dan Lasher said.

The severely injured cyclist was taken to a hospital following the crash, but later died, Lasher said.

Lasher said neither drugs nor alcohol were suspected in the crash.

 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.