Local pet groomer launches foundation to help animals

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A local pet groomer is offering complimentary services to those who serve.



In honor of National Preparedness Month, Sydnee's Pet Grooming is inviting firefighters to bring their dogs in for a free grooming.

Free grooming services include: bath and brush, Furry Facial Scrub & Massage, haircut, nail trim, anal gland expression and ear cleaning. San Marcos firefighters are asked to make a reservation on one of four available appointment dates – Monday, Sept. 14, Saturday, Sept. 12, Saturday, Sept. 26 or Monday, Sept. 28.

Services will take place at Sydnee’s Pet Grooming, located at 310 S. Twin Oaks Valley Rd. #106 in San Marcos.