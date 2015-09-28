Malala Yousafzai outsmarting Stephen Colbert - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Malala Yousafzai outsmarting Stephen Colbert

Posted: Updated:

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai appeared on Friday night’s (Sept 25) The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. They discussed the upcoming release of her film He Named Me Malala and Yousafzai also showed off another one of her talents. She stumped Colbert with a card trick you won’t believe.
 

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.