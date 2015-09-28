10-month-old Alan in need of a forever family - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

10-month-old Alan in need of a forever family

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A 10-month-old baby is in need of a forever family. Alan has overcome so much, since facing some health challenges at birth, but now it's time for Alan to find a forever home where he can continue to thrive. 
 
At just 10 months old, baby Alan can't yet speak for himself, but really, no words are needed to fall head over heels with this cuddle bug. 

“I love to hug him, I think Alan loves to hug me, he loves other people and he's just the type of kid that you want to be around. You want to be close to Alan. He loves being close to other people he's affectionate,” said protective services worker, Cecil Ashley.

Alan had a rough start after entering this world, spending his first month in the hospital, battling pneumonia, but this little guy fought through it all.

“Oh he's definitely a fighter, he's resilient and everybody that knows Alan, or that's known Alan for a period of time, has seen him be able to grow and just fight against the things that have been placed in front of him and show that he's going to be able to accomplish a lot of things in his life,” continued Ashley.

Alan has been in a loving foster home since leaving the hospital, but he deserves a forever family that can enjoy his milestones. A family that can be a part of Alan's foundation. And be there for him as he takes his first steps and continues to make huge strides, as this once shy and hesitant boy becomes more easy-going and more excited about exploring the world around him. 

“Today, you saw, you walked up to him, upon meeting him, he's looking around, he's letting you hold him, he doesn't have any worries and concerns and that is remarkable, because it wasn't always like that and that's a testament to his caregiver that's a testament to Alan himself, and just what being around people and being introduced to a healthy environment can do for a kid,” explained Ashley.

If you are interested in adopting or becoming a foster family, please call 1-877-I-ADOPT-U.

CBS News 8 would like to thank the Reuben H. Fleet Science Center for hosting a fun day at the museum.

  • Adopt 8More>>

  • Adopt 8 Success Story: James thriving in his forever home

    Adopt 8 Success Story: James thriving in his forever home

    Sunday, March 4 2018 9:02 PM EST2018-03-05 02:02:06 GMT

    Some people looking to adopt, choose to become foster parents first in the hope that one of their foster children might end up needing a permanent home. 

     

    Some people looking to adopt, choose to become foster parents first in the hope that one of their foster children might end up needing a permanent home. 

     

  • Adopt 8: Finding forever homes through the 'Heart Gallery'

    Adopt 8: Finding forever homes through the 'Heart Gallery'

    Sunday, February 18 2018 9:09 PM EST2018-02-19 02:09:52 GMT

    A collection of photographs designed to touch your heart, the "Heart Gallery" is traveling to local libraries, to raise awareness about the need for adoptive families. 

     

    A collection of photographs designed to touch your heart, the "Heart Gallery" is traveling to local libraries, to raise awareness about the need for adoptive families. 

     

  • At 16, Michelle holding out hope she'll find a home

    At 16, Michelle holding out hope she'll find a home

    Sunday, January 21 2018 8:51 PM EST2018-01-22 01:51:54 GMT

    Time is running out for a local 16-year-old girl who's hoping to find a forever family before she turns 18. 

     

    Time is running out for a local 16-year-old girl who's hoping to find a forever family before she turns 18. 

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.