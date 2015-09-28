10-month-old Alan in need of a forever family

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A 10-month-old baby is in need of a forever family. Alan has overcome so much, since facing some health challenges at birth, but now it's time for Alan to find a forever home where he can continue to thrive.



At just 10 months old, baby Alan can't yet speak for himself, but really, no words are needed to fall head over heels with this cuddle bug.

“I love to hug him, I think Alan loves to hug me, he loves other people and he's just the type of kid that you want to be around. You want to be close to Alan. He loves being close to other people he's affectionate,” said protective services worker, Cecil Ashley.

Alan had a rough start after entering this world, spending his first month in the hospital, battling pneumonia, but this little guy fought through it all.

“Oh he's definitely a fighter, he's resilient and everybody that knows Alan, or that's known Alan for a period of time, has seen him be able to grow and just fight against the things that have been placed in front of him and show that he's going to be able to accomplish a lot of things in his life,” continued Ashley.

Alan has been in a loving foster home since leaving the hospital, but he deserves a forever family that can enjoy his milestones. A family that can be a part of Alan's foundation. And be there for him as he takes his first steps and continues to make huge strides, as this once shy and hesitant boy becomes more easy-going and more excited about exploring the world around him.

“Today, you saw, you walked up to him, upon meeting him, he's looking around, he's letting you hold him, he doesn't have any worries and concerns and that is remarkable, because it wasn't always like that and that's a testament to his caregiver that's a testament to Alan himself, and just what being around people and being introduced to a healthy environment can do for a kid,” explained Ashley.



If you are interested in adopting or becoming a foster family, please call 1-877-I-ADOPT-U.

