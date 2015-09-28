Daughter facing charges after car crash kills mom

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Officials have released the name of the 50-year-old woman who was killed when her allegedly drunk daughter smashed her vehicle into a trash bin and two parked cars on Clairemont Drive.



Maria Isabel Villarreal, 50, was killed in the crash early Saturday, the San Diego County Medical Examiner said today.



Police had said Saturday that the daughter, 26, will be arrested for suspicion of felony drunken driving when she is released from a hospital.



Her car had smashed into two parked cars in the 3500 block of Clairemont Drive, about a quarter mile south of Balboa Avenue, at around 2:20 a.m., police said.



The car hit a dumpster, which caused it go airborne. It flipped and came to rest in the parking lot of St. Mark's Nursery School.



Villarreal was pronounced dead at the scene, the M.E. said.



Her daughter suffered major injuries and was to be arrested for felony drunk driving upon medical clearance.