Finding a forever home tops Skyller's wish list

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - He has lived in a group home for more than half of his young life and dreams about moving out one day soon. 

Social workers say 11-year-old Skyller has a good sense of humor and a lot of friends at school. But what he's missing, is a forever family to come to each day - a family to give him the unconditional love he has lived without for far too long.

“He's living at a group home, he's been there for a very long time, about five years, and I know that, he really wants to leave the group home and be in a stable, loving home,” said protective services worker, Cynthia Partida.

Moving out, topped Skyller's list when I asked what his three wishes would be, if he had a magic genie. Here are some of his other wishes:

“I want to go away from the center, to have super powers, and teleporting.”

Skyller dreams of teleporting to lands far, far away. He explains that he’s interested in Mars and the Moon.

Skyller may want to be an astronaut one day, but first, here on earth, Skyller would like nothing more, than to be part a forever family after so many years in a group home. 

“He's been since six-years-old, so that's a very long time for a little one to be in the foster care system and we're just hoping we can find a nice loving home,” said Partida.

Skyller needs a family to give him the one-on-one attention he needs.

“Skyller is an enthusiastic little boy. He loves outings, he loves Legos, he's getting into comic books now, he definitely enjoys kickball and sports, and he loves being around his friends,” said Partida.

This fifth grader needs a forever family to provide him the building blocks of success - a family to pick up the pieces, brick-by-brick and build a home, where Skyller can receive all the love he deserves. 

“He’s a little shy in the beginning, he has a lot of trust issues like a lot of the youth do, but once you get to know him, talk about Legos, he's your best friend,” Partida said.

If you are interested in adopting or becoming a foster family, please call 1-877-I-ADOPT-U.

If you are interested in adopting or becoming a foster family, please call 1-877-I-ADOPT-U.

