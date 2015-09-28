Volunteers turn out for Coastal Cleanup Day

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Thousands of volunteers grabbed buckets and rakes Saturday, September 19 for the 31st Annual Coastal Cleanup Day.

SDG&E was one of the sponsors of the Earth 8 Eco Ambassador's project.

Volunteers got an early start at Kit Carson Park in Escondido and organizers say the park may be miles from the coast, but much of the trash in the ocean comes from far away.

"Eighty percent of the litter that comes into the ocean actually comes from inland sources carried out through the local waterways like streams, rivers and also the storm drain system,” said Stefanie Sears with I Love a Clean San Diego.

Last year more than 7600 local volunteers took part removing a record-breaking 104 tons of debris.