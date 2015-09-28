Fire damages home and van in City Heights

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A fire of unknown origin spread through a City Heights home Monday afternoon, leaving four people in need of emergency lodging and causing an estimated $270,000 worth of damage.



The non-injury blaze in the 3400 block of Fairmount Avenue erupted about 1:15 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.



It took firefighters about 30 minutes to subdue the flames, which also damaged a van parked alongside the burning residence, SDFRD spokesman Lee Swanson said.

https://twitter.com/SDFD/status/648618220270710784



The American Red Cross was called in to help the displaced residents arrange for interim housing.



The cause of the fire was under investigation.