New theory on why these jellyfish are in San Diego - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

New theory on why these jellyfish are in San Diego

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A rare Australian jellyfish is now showing up in San Diego waters. 

The sudden appearance of the spotted jellyfish has been linked to El Nino.

However, CBS News 8's Shawn Styles has his own theory. He reports from the Chula Vista shoreline in this Earth 8 Report. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.