Missing man found safe in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - A 53-year-old man with a diminished mental capacity who went missing Monday in Chula Vista was found Monday night.

Ronald Taylor, was found in the 5300 block of Bonita Road around 11 p.m., according to Chula Vista police.

Taylor was unharmed and returned to his residence, police said.

