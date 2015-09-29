San Diego Gulls prepare to kick off the season

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Gulls practiced for the first time Monday, with 21 players practicing 90 minutes with the American Hockey League team at The Rinks -- Anaheim Ice.

The Gulls' 21-player training camp roster consists of 17 players assigned by the Anaheim Ducks, their NHL parent club, and four on professional tryout contracts with the Gulls.

The Ducks will be assigning additional players to the Gulls as they reduce their roster to NHL regular-season limit of 23 by the Oct. 6 deadline. The Ducks have 34 players on their roster.

The Gulls will play their first exhibition game Friday against the Ontario Reign, the Los Angeles Kings AHL affiliate, at Citizens Bank Arena in Ontario. The teams will also play an exhibition game Oct. 5 at Honda Center in Anaheim.

The Gulls will begin practicing in San Diego Oct. 8 and open their season Oct. 10 by facing the Grand Rapid Griffins, the Detroit Red Wings AHL affiliate, at the Valley View Casino Center.