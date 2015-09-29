SDUSD to investigate and honor its president

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/CNS) - On Tuesday, the San Diego Unified School Board called for an independent investigation of its own president, Marne Foster.

Foster is accused of abusing her power, but in a strange twist, Foster was also honored at Tuesday's meeting.

After a closed session meeting last week, Trustee John Lee Evans said he would ask for an investigation into a fundraiser held by Foster to help pay for her son's college expenses, and whether she was secretly behind a $250,000 claim against the district filed by her son's father that accused the school of sabotaging the youngster's college plans. The claim was rejected by the district.

At last week's meeting, the Board of Education also authorized Superintendent Cindy Marten to release information regarding Foster's alleged involvement in a shakeup of leadership at the School for Creative and Performing Arts, which her son attended, according to a statement read by Evans.

"District money should be used for children, that's what they're there for. I think that they're forgetting the big picture, which is they're there to help the kids," Gloria Tran, Parent

The information was expected to have been released a few days after his announcement last Wednesday, but hadn't been made available as of Monday.

Evans said that while personnel issues are discussed in closed session, the board has to authorize investigations at a meeting open to the public.

That meeting is at 5:00 Tuesday evening in Normal Heights at District headquarters in Normal Heights.