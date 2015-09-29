Five injured after car crashes into pole on I-805

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Five people were hospitalized early Tuesday, after the vehicle they were riding in veered off Interstate 805 in Otay Mesa and crashed into a light pole on the roadside.

The crash along the northbound freeway lanes, north of Palm Avenue, was reported shortly before midnight, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Four of the vehicle's occupants suffered serious injuries and one was less severely hurt, a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department dispatcher said.