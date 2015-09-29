Man opens fire at park in City Heights

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego police sought Tuesday a gunman who opened fire during an alcohol-fueled fight at a barbecue in the Teralta neighborhood, wounding a 47-year-old man.

Some men attending the cookout at Teralta Park at Orange and Central avenues began fighting over a woman around 11:45 p.m. Monday, San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros said.

At some point during the altercation, the suspect pulled a gun and opened fire. Delimitros said the 47-year-old victim was struck in his leg, but the wound was not considered to be life-threatening.

The suspect was last seen leaving the area in a dark SUV. He was described as a black man in his mid-20s wearing a dark shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information, call police.