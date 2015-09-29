National Coffee Day: Where to find a free cup

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Millions of Americans will be on an extra caffeine high Tuesday in celebration of National Coffee Day.

A number of coffee, restaurant, and grocery chains are offering free or discounted coffee for the day. They include, Dunkin' Donuts, Krispy Kreme, McDonald's, Whole Foods and Peet's Coffee & Tea.

On the environmental front, Starbucks is launching a tree-planting initiative.



