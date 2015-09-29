Gas leak causes evacuation in Sorrento Valley

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A construction crew digging in a Sorrento Valley street ruptured a natural gas line Tuesday morning, prompting authorities to evacuate businesses in the immediate area.



The pipeline break in the 4900 block of Directors Place was reported shortly after 9 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.



Workers in offices near the spewing fumes were evacuated, SDFRD spokesman Lee Swanson said.



Utility crews had the leak under control by shortly after noon.



No injuries were reported.

[This is a developing story. Check back for updates.]