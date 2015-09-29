Tee up to help local military families afford college

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Local military families are getting the chance to send children to college.

It's all thanks to the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation, which rakes in money throughout the year through various fundraisers. The next is a golf tournament.

The 28th Annual San Diego Golf Tournament at the Del Mar Country Club will be held on October 19th at 9:00 a.m. & 5:00 p.m.

