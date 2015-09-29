1,100 without power in Rancho Santa Fe - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - More than 1,100 customers are without power in Rancho Santa Fe. 

SDG&E crews are working to repair the unplanned outage and San Diego police are reporting that some traffic lights are not working. 

The communities affected include Rancho Penasquitos, Rancho Bernardo, San Pasqual, West Bernardo, Del Dios and Lake Hodges. 

