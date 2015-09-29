Local rock station sold to Christian radio - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Local rock station sold to Christian radio

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Marcella Lee, Anchor/Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego radio station KPRI announced Tuesday that it's been sold and is letting go of its employees. 

KPRI had been a rock station for decades, but now it's a Christian station. KPRI turned on it's transmitters on April 1, 1996. Owner Robert Hughes left a video message on KPRI's Facebook page for the station's listeners and followers.

CBS News 8's Marcella Lee has the details in this video report. 

https://twitter.com/KPRIFM/status/648602381874171904

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.