Santana High School girls say they were followed

SANTEE (CNS) - Authorities are on the lookout Tuesday for a man who followed Santana High School students in a pickup truck on two occasions last

week.



The girls reported that the stranger, who appeared to be in his late 20s, drove behind them along Mast Boulevard and Magnolia Avenue in Santee on Sept. 21 and Thursday, according to sheriff's officials.



Each incident occurred about 3 p.m., Santana High School Principal Tim Schwuchow said.



The teens described the driver as a clean-shaven Latino or Indian with a dark complexion. He was wearing a dark T-shirt and a flat-brimmed baseball cap, and was behind the wheel of a white 2000 Chevrolet pickup truck with a toolbox in the bed.



As a precaution, the Santee Sheriff's Station has increased deputy and senior-volunteer patrols around the school.



Anyone who spots someone matching the description of the suspicious man was asked to call the San Diego County Sheriff's Department at (619) 956-4000.