Michelle Obama talks post-White House plans with Stephen Colbert

With a little over a year left in office for President Obama and the first lady, Michelle Obama stopped by The Late Show to discuss a cause very close to her heart – the education of girls around the world and in the United States. She told Colbert about the objectives of her #62MillionGirls campaign, which is a project that she and President Obama will continue to work on long after they leave the White House.



"Our goal is to make sure that every girl on the planet gets the opportunities that our girls get," she said.



Then Colbert switched topics and asked Mrs. Obama about what she’s looking forward to doing once she leaves the White House.



"I’d also like to be able to open a window. I want to go to Target. I want to drive," she told him, drawing laughs from the audience. She then went on to tell a funny story about one of her trips to Camp David. Listen below:



[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]



Mrs. Obama also tweeted out a photo of her with Colbert, thanking him for supporting her #62MillionGirls campaign.



