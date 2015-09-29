Michelle Obama talks post-White House plans with Stephen Colbert

With a little over a year left in office for President Obama and the first lady, Michelle Obama stopped by The Late Show to discuss a cause very close to her heart – the education of girls around the world and in the United States. She told Colbert about the objectives of her #62MillionGirls campaign, which is a project that she and President Obama will continue to work on long after they leave the White House.
"Our goal is to make sure that every girl on the planet gets the opportunities that our girls get," she said.
Then Colbert switched topics and asked Mrs. Obama about what she’s looking forward to doing once she leaves the White House.
"I’d also like to be able to open a window. I want to go to Target. I want to drive," she told him, drawing laughs from the audience. She then went on to tell a funny story about one of her trips to Camp David. Listen below:
[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]
Mrs. Obama also tweeted out a photo of her with Colbert, thanking him for supporting her #62MillionGirls campaign.
Always a pleasure hanging out with you, @StephenAtHome. Thanks for supporting #62MillionGirls & #ReachHigher. –mo pic.twitter.com/hpltFSytoi— The First Lady (@FLOTUS) September 29, 2015
Crackle's 'The Oath' star Sean Bean left a markedly different impression on the 'Lord of the Rings' movie franchise than his acting counterparts.
'Black Panther' and '9-1-1' star Angela Bassett remembers the difficulty in shooting the dramatic fight scenes in Wakanda (AKA Atlanta).
'Tom v Time' star and 'The TB12 Method' author Tom Brady tells Stephen how to cope with losing a Super Bowl. (Not the Stephen will ever have to worry about that.)
Champion of the timesupnow.com movement Reese Witherspoon and U.S. Olympic medalist Adam Rippon combine talents to create the master class in 'Acting On Ice.'
'A Wrinkle In Time' star Oprah Winfrey gets some career advice from a slightly less famous figure: the Lord.
'She Persisted Around the World: 13 Women Who Changed History' author Chelsea Clinton had a very different First Daughter experience than Ivanka Trump.
Colbert had a monologue full of perfectly good tariff humor ready to go. Then former Trump aide Sam Nunberg got on TV.
'Atlanta' creator and star Donald Glover isn't the only one furthered his career with the Grammy-winning hit 'Redbone.'
Watch Colbert's full interview with former White House aide Omarosa talks Hope Hicks' resignation, Jared Kushner's security clearance, and a lot more.