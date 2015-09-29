Several children injured in school bus accident near Flinn Springs

FLINN SPRINGS (CNS) - Eight children suffered apparently superficial injuries Tuesday afternoon when a school bus made an abrupt stop near Flinn Springs County Park, authorities reported.

The accident in the 14800 block of Olde Highway 80 occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Some of the roughly 50 youngsters aboard the bus reported hitting their heads as the vehicle lurched to a stop, the CHP reported. Medics took eight of the students to a hospital for precautionary exams and evaluated several others at the accident site.

The driver of the bus may have braked hard to avoid a collision, according to the CHP.