Film fest shows what lies beneath the waves

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A film exhibition will be kicking off next month that takes a look at life under the sea.

Now in its 16th year, the San Diego Under Sea Film Exhibition considered one of the best of its kind in the world.

The exhibition will run from October 9th through October 10th at Irwin Jacobs Qualcomm Hall and it will feature 29 five minute short films.

Tickets go on sale staring September 9.