'Star Wars' land construction to close parts of Disneyland

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Disneyland Resort officials will temporarily close certain attractions at Disneyland to make way for "Star Wars" land construction.

The Orange County Register reports resort officials announced Thursday that the railroad, Fantasmic! and most of the attractions along the Rivers of America will shut down during the year of construction.

A date to reopen the attractions has not been set.

The parks blog says officials are also planning the permanent closure on Jan. 10 of Big Thunder Ranch and its barbecue restaurant, petting zoo and Jamboree stage.

Construction is expected to begin in 2016 on 14-acre 'Star Wars' lands in Disneyland and Walt Disney World. The expansion is included in a $1 billion investment agreement with the city of Anaheim that, in part, waves a gate tax while setting a 2017 deadline for construction to start.

