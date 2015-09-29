Man's Foo Fighter dance finds him instant fame - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Man's Foo Fighter dance finds him instant fame

Video Report By Brandon Lewis, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8)  - A Point Loma man is becoming famous after his dancing skills landed him on stage with the Foo Fighters. 

"Happy Feet" Steve is a regular in Balboa Park and Petco Park. This time, he danced his way through Sleep Train Amphitheater, onto stage at the Foo Fighters concert and into internet stardom. 

CBS News 8's Brandon Lewis has the details in this video story. 

