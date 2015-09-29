Surfers encounter whale off Silver Strand

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Two San Diego surfers are sharing GoPro footage of a gray whale they encountered off Silver Strand Tuesday morning.

Daron Case and Dave Orozco were surfing when they noticed a man paddling with a whale just beyond the surf line.

They paddled out to join him and found a 20-foot long whale traveling south. Daron had his camera and put it under water, capturing these amazing shots.

The two say they've encountered whales before, but were surprised this time because it's early in the season for the whales to be heading south.



