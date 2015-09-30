Mom and baby born at Petco Park reunite with nurse - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Mom and baby born at Petco Park reunite with nurse

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - He is the first baby ever born at Petco Park, and on Tuesday, just days after his historic-making arrival, little Levi and his parents reunited with the nurse who delivered him. 

The reunion took place at the ballpark. 

CBS News 8's Richard Allyn has the details of the reunion in the above video report. 

https://twitter.com/RichardCBS8/status/649044354149957633

