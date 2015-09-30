Portable AC units to be installed at SDUSD - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego Unified School District is working on ways to cool classrooms on hot days.

In the short-term, the district will provide portable air conditioning units to create cool zones at schools with limited or no air conditioning.

District staff is working on a plan to eventually install air conditioning in all classrooms.

They hope to present it to the board in early November.

