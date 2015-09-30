Fashion Week takes over San Diego - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - For the first time, "Fashion Week San Diego" will take over La Jolla.

It's a traditional fashion week to celebrate fashion and beauty industries.

Events will be held from October 1 - 4, and will actually close down Wall Street for Friday and Saturday.

CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs, in the above video, reports from La Valencia with the inside scoop on what to expect, and of course, what to wear.

