Crews conduct mass-rescue exercise near OB Pier

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Local first responders participated in a mass-rescue exercise in Ocean Beach Wednesday.



The training focused on a mock airliner crash in the water, near the Ocean Beach pier. Then, the emergency exercise began as rescue crews treated and transported patients, with severe wounds, to the simulated mobile field hospital located at Mission Bay Park Headquarters.



Roughly 300 personnel respond like clock-work including San Diego Fire-Rescue crews, police, lifeguards, U.S. Coast Guard, American Red Cross and the Scripps Hospital Emergency Treatment Team.