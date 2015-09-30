Crews knock down house fire in La Mesa

LA MESA (CNS) - A fire of unknown origin caused an estimated $200,000 in damage to a La Mesa home and its contents Wednesday.

The non-injury blaze in the 4100 block of East Arrieta Circle erupted about 10 a.m., according to Heartland Fire & Rescue.

The sole occupant of the single-story house was able to escape safely while making a 911 call, fire Capt. Sonny Saghera said.

Crews contained the main body of the blaze to one bedroom and an adjoining hallway and had the flames under control within 10 minutes, Saghera said.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the displaced residents arrange for temporary lodging.

The fire resulted in about $150,000 worth of damage to the structure and destroyed roughly $50,000 worth of contents, according to Saghera. The cause remained under investigation as of late afternoon, he said.