Gun found at Santana High School

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a gun was found at Santana High School Wednesday morning. According to officials, the gun was easily visible.

Officials said the gun was found Wednesday morning in the staff parking lot. It was on the ground, among broken beer bottles.

The gun was found by a staff member at approximately 6:15 a.m. As the staff member cleared the glass, she discovered the handgun.

Officials said the gun was a Ruger 9 millimeter pistol.

https://twitter.com/ShannonCBS8/status/649295363795390466

The staff member who found the gun contacted a school resource officer, who in turn, confiscated it, and called the Sheriff's Office.

At the time the handgun was found, there were no students at the school, but according to students, they were alerted to the situation via their teachers.

The discovery was serious enough to prompt school officials to send a letter and a phone message to parents which described the incident and an explanation as to why a lockdown was not necessary.

The Sheriff's Department is conducting an investigation into who the gun belongs to and why it was on school grounds. Sheriff's officials say the school hadn’t received any prior threats and they believe this is an isolated incident.

While both district officials and law enforcement say the issue was handled appropriately and students were never in harms way, some can't help but think about the campus shooting that occurred back in 2001.

In that case, a student brought a gun to school, killing two of his peers.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call the Santee Sheriff's Patrol Station at (619) 956-4033.

You can also anonymously call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. Tipsters can be eligible for a $1,000 reward.