Crash on I-8 shuts down lanes in both directions

A SigAlert was issued for Interstate 8 in La Mesa Wednesday afternoon, after a multi-vehicle collision.

Around 12:13 p.m. a 64-year-old Lakeside man was driving a Ford F350 trucking pulling a car trailer. He was in the slow lane of eastbound I-8 east of Severin Drive, when his truck hit the concrete center divider wall. Debris broke from the wall and landed in the number one lane of westbound I-8. The concrete also smashed through the windshield of an Infiniti G37 coupe and injured a 24-year-old El Cajon man.

The car trailer ended up on the concrete wall and two lanes of I-8 in each direction were closed for about one and a half hours. Around 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, the number one lanes in both directions were closed so crews could repair the wall.



Both drivers were transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital.

The collision remains under investigation and it appears alcohol and or drugs were not a factor.