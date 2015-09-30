Titus: Smart, gentlemanly Australian Shepherd mix

Breed: Australian Shepherd/Boxer mix

Gender: Neutered Male

Age: 9 years old

ID #: 186592

Adoption Fee: $25

Titus, a 9-year-old Australian Shepherd/Boxer mix, is a perfect gentleman who is ready to dazzle his new family! He’s a fun-loving, spirited guy, easy to walk on leash and friendly with everyone he meets.



Titus is a very smart boy – he already knows how to sit and wait! He absolutely loves afternoon walks and cuddle sessions with volunteers. He’s a real charmer and he can’t wait to show off his charming personality to you!

His adoption fee includes his neuter, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, 30 days of complimentary medical insurance from Trupanion Insurance, a certificate for a free veterinary exam, and a license if residing in Oceanside, Vista, Escondido, San Marcos or Poway.



San Diego Humane Society and SPCA

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

(619) 299-7012



Adoptions

Monday - Friday

11 a.m. - 6 p.m.



Saturday - Sunday

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.