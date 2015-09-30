Titus: Smart, gentlemanly Australian Shepherd mix - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Titus: Smart, gentlemanly Australian Shepherd mix

Breed: Australian Shepherd/Boxer mix
Gender: Neutered Male 
Age: 9 years old
Adoption Fee: $25 

Titus, a 9-year-old Australian Shepherd/Boxer mix, is a perfect gentleman who is ready to dazzle his new family! He’s a fun-loving, spirited guy, easy to walk on leash and friendly with everyone he meets. 

Titus is a very smart boy – he already knows how to sit and wait! He absolutely loves afternoon walks and cuddle sessions with volunteers. He’s a real charmer and he can’t wait to show off his charming personality to you!

His adoption fee includes his neuter, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, 30 days of complimentary medical insurance from Trupanion Insurance, a certificate for a free veterinary exam, and a license if residing in Oceanside, Vista, Escondido, San Marcos or Poway.

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA
5500 Gaines Street
San Diego, CA 92110
(619) 299-7012

Adoptions
Monday - Friday
11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday
11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

