Only one San Diego company makes the top 100 workplaces for women

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Scripps Health is the only San Diego-based company to be ranked among Fortune Magazine's inaugural list of the top 100 workplaces for women, which was released Wednesday.

Scripps Health ranked 96th. The healthcare nonprofit pays competitive salaries, has a workforce of 76 percent women, with 75 percent female representation in management, according to Fortune.

The magazine also said Scripps Health provides 86 days of maternity leave and covers 91 percent of employee healthcare costs and 83 percent of the costs for dependents. As a perk, the company often hosts advance screenings of new films for its staff and their guests, according to the magazine.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of the 100 best workplaces for women," said Chris Van Gorder, Scripps Health's president and CEO. "Scripps places great importance on creating an excellent work environment that supports all our employees."

The rankings were based on a survey in which nearly 136,000 women employed at around 650 companies responded. Questions involved the fairness of their company's promotions, access to information and leadership, the level of support for employees' personal lives, and the degree of inclusiveness and connection they feel with colleagues, according to Fortune.

Other ranked companies based elsewhere but with a strong presence in San Diego were Edward Jones, No. 31; Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, No. 37; Hyatt Hotels, No. 38; and Navy Federal Credit Union, No. 71.