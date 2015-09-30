Don Orsillo signs deal to broadcast Padres games

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Don Orsillo has landed with the San Diego Padres after being ousted as the Boston Red Sox's television play-by-play voice.

The Padres said Thursday that Orsillo has signed a long-term deal and will become the primary television play-by-play broadcaster on FOX Sports San Diego when Dick Enberg retires after next season. Next year, Orsillo will do select games on television and radio.

In Boston, Orsillo wasn't offered a new contract with NESN and is being replaced by Dave O'Brien. Orsillo first broadcast Red Sox games on NESN in 2001 and became the full-time play-by-play man in 2005 when the network acquired rights to all local telecasts.

Orsillo was popular with Red Sox fans, but his true popularity seemed to catch the club by surprise only after the news leaked that he wouldn't be brought back. Fans brought signs to the games begging the team to keep him, and a petition to bring him back garnered more than 65,000 online signatures.

The Red Sox played a video tribute to Orsillo at the final home game Sunday, drawing cheers and leaving him speechless on air. NESN said it would give him a sendoff during his final broadcast Sunday.

The Padres also said former major Leaguer Mark Grant will return for his 21st season as the television color analyst, Ted Leitner will be back for in the radio booth for his 37th season, and Jesse Agler, will move from lead host of Padres Social Hour into a full-time radio broadcasting role.

Eduardo Ortega will return for his 30th season as the team's Spanish-language voice, teaming again with former Padres catcher Carlos Hernandez for an expanded schedule of telecasts on FOX Deportes San Diego.



https://twitter.com/Padres/status/649356225310646272

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press.