Not guilty plea from man accused in assault

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/ CNS) - A man accused of attacking a 67-year-old woman in Oceanside pleaded not guilty Wednesday to three felony charges, including cruelty to an elder and assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury.

Isaac Pettigrew, 31, is on probation from an earlier assault case and is being held without bail.

Prosecutors said the woman was walking with her dog at the Oceanside Pier last Tuesday when Pettigrew punched her in the face.

Police said the victim in the Sept. 22 assault was knocked out and suffered serious injuries.

"She had a concussion. She had a laceration to her face, and she's dealing with some severe memory loss as a result of the attack," said Deputy District Attorney Benjamin Barlow.

A motive was not disclosed.

Investigators do not believe Pettigrew and the victim knew each other.

Pettigrew faces up to seven years in prison if convicted. He will be back in court Oct. 8 for a readiness conference and Oct. 14 for a preliminary hearing.