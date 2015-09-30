Interactive map shows fire risk for San Diego neighborhoods

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The county of San Diego unveiled a searchable online map that displays the wildfire risk throughout the region.

The map allows residents to search by address or place name.

"Wildfire is a year-round threat in our region, but fall can be especially brutal," said Supervisor Dianne Jacob, who represents East County. "The online map is an eye-opening reminder of the risks we face, but it also provides critical information on fire protection and preparedness."

A link to the map can be found at www.ReadySanDiego.org. It draws on existing data collected by state fire officials to assess conditions on properties statewide.

"The more you know, the better you can protect your family and property when the next wildfire strikes," said Supervisor Bill Horn, who represents many North County inland areas. "This new online map offers personalized information about your neighborhood and if you're living in a high-risk area."

The map shows large areas of the county, mostly in the backcountry, are in "high" to "very high" hazard zones, as defined by state officials. Other areas fall into the "moderate" category or are not considered a serious risk.

When an address or place name is entered, the map provides the hazard designation, along with related links and information, including the name of the fire protection agency for that location, the closest fire station and a detailed guide to fire preparedness.